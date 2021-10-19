SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - No violations were found at Sangamon County Animal Control when state officials completed a surprise Monday inspection.
The facility had been under scrutiny after leaders from WILD Canine Rescue alleged animals faced serious danger at the facility. They claimed botched euthanizations were happening and as many as 17 kids had died, with the cause for many being an extremely contagious upper respiratory disease.
Sangamon County's board chairman said in an Oct. 14 statement the county had asked Illinois State Police to investigate. That investigation has started, per Sangamon County spokesperson Jeff Wilhite in a Tuesday statement.
In the inspection report from the Illinois Department of Agriculture's visit to the facility, the building and premises earned a passing grade, along with sanitation. The report noted the facility had 45 dogs and 50 cats.
Near the bottom, the inspector wrote "yes" under a question asking if the inspection results are satisfactory. The bottom reads "no violations noted."
Wilhite's statement said the following:
"The Department of Agriculture completed a surprise inspection of the Sangamon County Animal Control and Adoption Center. The inspection found ZERO violations. Animal Control received the highest possible marks in all 12 categories, including animal health and care. At the request of the County Board, the Illinois State Police (ISP) have begun their investigation into the sensational criminal allegations of animal cruelty. ISP is identifying and interviewing those persons who claim to have pertinent information on the allegations. Those interviews will include staff and volunteers from animal control as ISP determines is necessary. ISP will consult with the Department of Agriculture as needed throughout the investigation. We will make a detailed report of the investigation available."
