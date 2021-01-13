NOKOMIS, Ill. (WAND) - Kroger said in a press release it made the decision to close store in Nokomis.
The company attributes this to an 'extensive evaluation of the store's financial performance.' Many residents in Nokomis are surprised by this decision and are doing what they can to reverse it.
"We stick together in this town and I'm just trying to do whatever I can to help save these people's job and our Kroger store. We need it," said Kathleen Schneider, a longtime resident of Nokomis.
"It's not just an inconvenience, it's everybody's lives and they don't know what they're gonna do," Schneider said.
This is the only grocery store in Nokomis, and the closest one is in Taylorville or Pana, which Schneider said is at least a 20-30 minute drive. She said she does not understand how the store could be doing ill financially.
"I don't get how they're working in the red, as they say because they are whole paced, busy", Schneider said.
Many elderly or disabled people in Nokomis are left without a way to get food, as many live very close to the store.
"Now, if they do have somebody go and pick up their groceries, they're gonna have to pay them for gas. And if you're on a limited income, you know, that's not going to be easy," Schneider said.
"I just don't know what to do, I just want to go to a grocery store and there's none here ... (I) feel like I have to move somewhere," said Edith Petska, an 86-year-old resident of Nokomis who lives very close to the store.
A petition was created to convince Kroger to change its minds.
"The lady at corporate said, 'You know, I guess if you get a petition and enough people sign it, then it could cause Kroger to change their mind,'" said Shelby Cole, another Nokomis resident.
She said 500 people signed within the first hour, and there have been more and more since.
