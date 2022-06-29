DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - For nearly 20 years, Rodney Walker has helped shape the next generation of youth and athletes in Decatur.
Since 2007, SkyWalker International Sports Complex has seen prominent central Illinois athletes and watched young Decatur kids grow into adults.
"Back in 2005, that's when we started to plant our seed."
His mission isn't stopping, Walker has now created a not-for-profit called SkyWalker Outreach Service Inc., which will create a group to help kids who didn't have support or the means to attend SkyWalker International Sports Complex. Through the not-for-profit, Walker said he will be able to secure additional funding through grants.
"At the end of the day, you've got to give kids resources and that's what our outreach program will consist of. There will be a lot of different resources for these kids."
Walker plans to have reactive resources and adults through guidance and structured workshops that promote community development, with an emphasis on gang intervention, mentoring, health/wellness, and correctional transitioning.
"It allow us to just go in a different direction to reach more kids and that's what it's about at the end of the day."
SkyWalker Outreach Services Inc. will operate out of SkyWalker International Sports Complex.
