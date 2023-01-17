DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — SkyWalker Outreach Services, Inc. will be hosting a Leadership Academy for Decatur-area students.
The nonprofit will provide athletics, life skill trainings, and leadership programming to boys and girls 12-18. The academy will take place Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings at the SkyWalker Sports Complex at 400 E. Eldorado in Decatur.
According to their flyer, the organization is aiming to, "curb neighborhood violence, prevent behavioral issues, and provide skills to help with conflict resolution among youth and young adults in our city and surrounding areas."
The program is free to attend and $100 gift cards will be handed out at the conclusion of each semester to regular attendees.
For more information, visit SkyWalker's Facebook page or call Rodney Walker at 217-520-4447.
