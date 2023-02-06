DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Decatur nonprofit, Skywalker Outreach Services Inc. continues to provide a safe-space for Decatur-area kids.
"I always have a good time when I'm coming to the gym. It always gives me a good feeling when I come inside the gym," said Tim Davis, student.
Mentor, coach and friend is how you can describe Rodney Walker. Walker uses his skills to make a difference to our local youth.
"Everybody loves athletics. We push for athletics, it's a great way to get them in the door, but we need to make sure we're teaching these kids the life skills they need to operate in today's society," said Walker.
Skywalker Outreach Services aims to create future leaders and curb neighborhood violence. Walker and his team use the relationships they've built to inspire the youth.
"I want to be the change that I expect from others. I want to be the change in my community. That starts with me being involved and out here talking to the kids," said Will Smith, counselor and mentor.
The nonprofit's leadership academy is more than athletics. Kids also receive basic life skills, mentoring and ways to prevent behavioral issues in the after-school program.
"I like coming to Skywalker. It's good how they help kids out in need and stuff. They get to share this in Decatur with all of us," said Xaiver Hergover, student participant.
If you're interested in getting your child involved, you can contact Rodney Walker at 217-520-4447 or on Facebook.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.