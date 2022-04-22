Champaign, Ill (WAND) – The University of Illinois is receiving two major awards from the National Science Foundation (NSF).
The awards, which are used for research and development, total $40 million. In fiscal year 2021 the university had research and development expenditures of more than $731 million.
“It is truly a testament to the amazing accomplishments of faculty, researchers and students that unleashed new innovations that will make our nation leap forward and be in the vanguard of competitiveness,” according to NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan.
The awards were announced at the University of Illinois Research Park on Friday.
