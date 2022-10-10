DECATUR, ILL. (WAND)- Whether you're reaching for a cup of coffee, tea or an energy drink in the morning, there's a reason why you're looking for that fix. With October being caffeine addiction recovery month, there's a lot the average caffeine consumer needs to know.
"Caffeine is a stimulant you find in coffee, tea, chocolates, sodas," said Doctor Nupur Verma, family and internal medicine at HSHS Medical Group.
Known as one of the most addictive drugs worldwide, here is why people are getting hooked so easily.
"It becomes addictive because it helps reduce symptoms of tiredness, increases alertness, and gives you a boost of energy," said Dr. Verma.
Many users don't realize how dependent their body is for the boost of energy. There are several signs one may notice from excessive caffeine consumption.
"You can get rapid heart rate, dry mouth, not sleeping at night, irritability, and there hve been deaths linked to the energy drinks. Just too much caffeine," said Leanne Fuchs, Doctor of Chiropractor.
The average amount of consumption for an adult is 400 milligrams a day. Which can equal up to around five shots of espresso, four cups of coffee, and depending on your energy drink, as little as two cans.
"The average United States adult coffee consumption is approximately 2 cups per day. Which is about 280 milligrams of caffeine. So I would say about 3 to 4 cups is okay, anything more than that tends to be over that 400 milligram," said Dr. Verma.
The long term affects of excessive caffeine usage will eventually take a toll on your body. With caffeine being consumed by kids younger and younger, these are something to look for in the future.
"Chronic insomnia, anxiety, depression, stomach ulcers It also can increase high blood pressure and affect your cardiovascular system," said Dr. Verma.
If you're looking to cut back, professionals recommend to slowly make that transition. They also suggest replacing your cup of caffeine with decaf or a smoothie for a natural boost of energy.
