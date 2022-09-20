(NBC CHICAGO)- Chicago police are investigating after an off-duty officer was shot in the face in the Irving Park neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, a source tells NBC 5 News.
The report of shots fired first came in just after 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of West Addison Street and North Elston Avenue in Irving Park, according to Total Traffic.
A fire department source tells NBC 5 that an off-duty officer was shot in the face, but provided no updates on her condition at this time. Officials have asked media to report to an area hospital.
Police have taped off a large swath of street in the area, and officers remain on the scene.
No official suspect information has been made immediately available.
We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
