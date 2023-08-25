MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - The Oberheim Memorial Highway dedication will be held Saturday.
The dedication of "Officer Oberheim Memorial Highway" will be at 10 a.m. at Monticello High School.
Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim lost his life in the line of duty on May 19, 2021.
In memorial, Interstate 72, between Decatur and Champaign, will be dedicated as the “Officer Chris Oberheim Memorial Highway.”
The ceremony will begin at 10:00am on August 26th, at Monticello High School.
Following the ceremony, there will be a vehicle procession led by Illinois State police to see one of the new signs honoring Oberheim.
