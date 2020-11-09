MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - A police officer shot a suspect following a chase that began after the person fled Logan County, state police said.
On Nov. 7, a Logan County deputy had tried to make a traffic stop on the vehicle near U.S. Highway 136 and Logan County Road 500 East. Troopers said the driver did not stop and fled while speeding "for unknown reasons." The deputy did not pursue the vehicle.
A San Jose Police Department office saw the vehicle traveling westbound on U.S. 136 through San Jose and also attempted a traffic stop. Troopers said the driver continued to flee and San Jose authorities pursued.
Law enforcement with the Mason County Sheriff's Office and Mason City Police Department then joined the pursuit before terminating it for safety reasons. Authorities said they watched the driver turn east on Mason County Road 1200 North near Illinois Route 29 before the driver left on foot and entered a cornfield.
At about 10:30 a.m., a San Jose officer fired a gunshot at the suspect, who was hit. Medical attention was rendered by police as emergency medical personnel responded.
The person shot wen to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. No police officers were injured, troopers said.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
