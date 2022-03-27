MT. STERLING, Ill. (WAND) - A 29-year-old man was arrested for shooting a police officer, according to Illinois State Police.
Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 4 Agents arrested Daniel B. Payne, 29, from Greenbrier, TN for shooting a Chapin Police Officer.
In a release, ISP said it was requested to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred in rural Brown County. On Saturday at 11:14 p.m., on Illinois 107, just north of County Road 410N in Brown County.
The preliminary investigation indicated a Meredosia Police attempted to make a traffic stop in Meredosia. ISP said Payne fled from the traffic stop and a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit involved multiple law enforcement agencies that led officers through Pike and Brown Counties.
The pursuit ended when Payne's vehicle crashed on IL 107 in Brown County.
ISP said as officers approached Payne's crashed vehicle, he fired a gun and struck an officer of the Chapin Police Department.
Officers returned fire and caused Payne to surrender. He was taken into custody.
According to ISP, the injured officer is a 39-year old man with 7 years of service. He sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment at an area hospital.
Chapin Village President Rex Brockhouse released a statement that read, "Our prayers and well wishes go out to the Officer and his family. We ask that everyone pray for the health and speedy recovery of this most dedicated Police Officer and outstanding individual".
Payne was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries from the crash and was released after being treated. According to ISP, upon release from the hospital Payne was arrested and transported to the Schuyler County Jail. The Brown County State's Attorney's Officer approved one count of Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer against Payne and his bond was set at $1 million dollars.
Following the shooting, Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge President Chris Southwood issued a statement, "Every police officer dreads incidents like this one, that can start as a simple traffic stop and end with a potentially deadly confrontation. But both the Chapin officer who was wounded and the other officers who neutralized the gunman did not hesitate to literally put their lives on the line to stop further bloodshed. These heroes willingly placed themselves into harm's way to protect their fellow citizens and one officer very nearly paid the ultimate price. The residents of west central Illinois should be humbly grateful for their service, and we ask that you join us in praying that the injured police officer makes a full and speedy recovery.”
