CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The owner of a dog in Champaign County is devastated after animal control put down her dog on Christmas.
The owner, Monica Lopez, said her dog Dada got loose on Friday, Dec. 18, before someone turned the pet in to animal control. Lopez said she had tried to reach animal control after searching everywhere and was told they did not have a dog matching Dada's description.
Lopez said a woman called her on Dec. 22 and told her she had turned Dada in to animal control on Dec. 18. The owner then called animal control again and, upon reviewing a picture of the dog sent by cell phone, officials confirmed to Lopez that Dada was with animal control.
The owner said she was not able to get Dada after confirming where the dog was because she was on the way back to work, it was close to animal control closing in the late afternoon on Dec. 22 and Christmas was just days away, so her next opportunity to get Dada would be on Dec. 28. Lopez said animal control had told her Dada was "safe and warm" and could be picked up Monday.
The dog was euthanized on Christmas Day. Champaign County executive Darlene Kloeppel, who oversees animal control, confirmed Dada was put down.
When speaking with WAND News, Kloeppel said the county is aware and investigating. She said the dog was at animal control longer than the five days officials are required to keep it and became property of the county.
Kloeppel was not able to provide details for how long the dog was at animal control and told WAND News there is "more to the story" and "timeline details." She also could not say why this animal was selected to be put down or who did it.
She told the station there are policies in place for determining which animals are put down, but could not provide them.
Lopez told WAND News she plans to take "every step possible" to fight what happened using evidence.
"I am pregnant so I'm taking everything slowly, so I'm not stressing myself out in the process," Lopez said. "Dada will get justice and I know nothing will ever bring him back, but this cannot happen to any more pit bulls."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.