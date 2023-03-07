SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Fair announced Old Dominion will headline the Illinois Lottery stage on Friday, August 11.
The five-time CMA and five-time ACM Award winning band is coming off a record-breaking fifth consecutive win for “Vocal Group of the Year” at the 2022 CMA Awards. They were also nominated there for “Album of the Year.”
The group is known for singles like Break Up with Him, Hotel Key and One Man Band. In 2021, Old Dominion got two GRAMMY nominations for their song “Some People Do,” including “Best Country Song” and “Best Country Duo/Group Performance.”
Ticket sales for Illinois State Fair announced shows will go on sale at a date that is yet to be determined.
Friday, August 11: Old Dominion and Special Guest to be Announced
Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123
Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with TBD
Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100
Wednesday, August 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH
Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $90
Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBD
Tier 3 - $50 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123
*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.
The 2023 Illinois State Fair runs August 10 through 20 in Springfield.
