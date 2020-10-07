DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The oldest volunteer at Meals on Wheels in central Illinois reached a new milestone.
"Jim had a big birthday this week. He celebrated his 96th birthday and he delivers every Wednesday the same route," Laura Cullison, volunteer coordinator at Meals on Wheels, said.
Fresh off of turning 96-years-old, Jim Stephens is delivering meals to the Macon County community on another Wednesday.
"He inspires me -- he's what makes my job so great. It just really puts things in perspective," Cullison said.
Meal deliveries have become become a part of Stephens' every day routine.
"I've been doing this for close to 30 years, I guess. I retired 31 years ago," said Stephens, who is the oldest volunteer at the organization.
Stephens can't tell you what exactly made him join Meals on Wheels.
"They needed help I guess. I don't remember what happened 30 years ago," Stephens said.
Meals on Wheels feeds people 80 years and older - but don't tell Stephens that.
"He could be at home watching TV, or, in reality, he could be one of our clients. But he gets out and he's giving to others," Cullison said.
For almost 30 years, Stephens has been driving himself on his own driving route. He stops anywhere from 13 to 20 places every week.
"I don't have any trouble driving," Stephens said.
In all his years of service, Stephens has only missed one meal delivery day, and people in central Illinois took notice.
"We actually had a couple of calls from people on his route (who) wanted to know where the old guy was, so people miss him. There is no Meals on Wheels without him," Cullison said.
Stephens tells WAND News 2020 will not be his last year with Meals on Wheels and he will return next year.
The organization is in need of volunteers. Fore more information, go to their website.
