FARMER CITY, Ill. (WAND)- The Farmers Cafe and Hucks gas station in Farmer City are back open after an Olive Oil Spill early Friday morning.
IDOT is on the scene trying to soak up the spill with salt and sand and will continue to spread sand on the roadway for a undetermined amount of time.
Police suggest those traveling with the area to drive with extreme caution.
According to officials, it is very possible that olive oil may remain on your tires even after cleaning them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.