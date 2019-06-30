CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign Police say they’ve made an arrest in a recent shooting. CPD says 26-year-old Herbert Shah of Champaign has been taken into custody.
Officials say his arrest is connected to an incident that happened on the evening of June 22nd. Police responded to the 500 block of South Neil Street for a shots-fired call.
Officers on-scene found shell casings as well as a firearm in the “flight path” of Shah. Officials say it’s believed the shooting followed a verbal fight which turned physical outside of a local business. CPD says no injuries were reported.
While an arrest has been made, officials say the investigation is still active. Anyone with information on this incident are asked to call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545, or contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.