SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Police are still actively investigating the recent shooting incident that occurred at White Oaks Mall in Springfield.
On July 3, at 5:59 p.m., Springfield Police responded to a shooting at White Oaks Mall.
Witnesses said that several subjects were involved in an altercation when one displayed a firearm and shot one of the other subjects.
One person was taken to HSHS St. John's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, one adult has been arrested in connection with the altercation and additional arrests will be made in the near future.
Due to the nature of the investigation the identity of the arrestee is not available at this time. All arrestee information and additional details will be released at a later date.
If anyone witnessed or has video of the incident, please contact the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8325.
