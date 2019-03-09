MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Morgan County.
Police say four people were traveling in a Kia Soul around 7:30 Saturday morning at Rt. 111 near Pitchfork road in Morgan County when the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a utility pole.
The front seat passenger, Haley Edwards, a 20-year-old from Streator was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three passengers were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.