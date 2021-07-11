DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting which happened early Sunday morning.
Police were called before 2:00 a.m. to a shooting near the intersection of West Main Street and Edward Street.
Police confirm one man died in the shooting. His name has not yet been released.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.
