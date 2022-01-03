SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- One individual has been displaced from their residence after a structure fire Sunday evening.
According to officials, fire crews arrived at 1528 S. 16th Street to find a fully engulfed structure fire.
Authorities say the first arriving fire crews preformed an exterior blitz attack and knocked down a good portion of the fire.
Additional crews were deployed and assisted in extinguish of the fire.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
At this time no other information has been made available.
This fire remains under investigation.
