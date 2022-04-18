MARION COUNTY (WAND) - Police say a woman was taken to the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Marion County.
According to police, Jade Hamilton, 21, of Centralia, IL, was traveling east on Green Street near Norton Road in Centralia, when she hydroplaned on the wet roadway, lost control, and ran off the road and struck a ditch. Police say her vehicle over turned several times before coming to a stop.
Hamilton was taken to an area hospital and later transferred to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police issued Hamilton a citation for driving too fast in the given road conditions.
Authorities report the incident occurred around 10:11 p.m. on April 17, 2022.
