ILLINOIS (WAND) – An online player and a person who bought a Chicago ticket will split an Illinois Lottery jackpot prize.
A lottery press release says two winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets matched all five numbers (2-10-17-23-45) and will share a $850,000 grand prize. Each winner will take $425,000.
The numbers were drawn Tuesday in the midday drawing. The winning Chicago ticket came from a Zorin Inc. store located at 141 W. Jackson Blvd. It will claim a $4,250 bonus for selling a jackpot ticket.
Winners are asked to sign their tickets and keep them safe before calling 1-800-252-1775 or visiting an Illinois Lottery prize center. Those centers are located in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield and Fairview Heights.
Illinoisans won over 19,700 prizes in the Tuesday midday drawing, ranging from $1 to $200.