ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois SNAP program users will soon be able to order food online, according to Gov. JB Pritzker's office.
The governor and Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced Wednesday announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the expansion of the state SNAP program. Online ordering will be available starting June 2.
SNAP customers will be able to enter a Personal Identification Number to place orders. Link card holders will be alerted to when they can use their card to buy groceries.
Walmart and Amazon agreed to accept Illinois online orders, a press release said, and more retailers are welcome to join IDHS' SNAP Electronic Benefit Transfer. Businesses can learn more and apply here.
“To keep more families safe and healthy, my administration is expanding the ways in which SNAP recipients can acquire groceries to include online purchasing,” said Pritzker. “The best part is that in addition to helping families shop a little easier and safer during this pandemic, this is a permanent new feature of the SNAP landscape in Illinois that will support our residents for many years to come."
“We are so pleased the USDA approved our request so that we can soon begin offering online purchasing to all SNAP recipients in Illinois,” said IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou. “This is one more way we can make the lives of our customers a little easier during this difficult time.”
