TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
In a 2022 report by the VA Suicide Prevention Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, in 2020 suicide was the 13th leading cause of death among Veterans overall, and it was the second leading cause of death among Veterans under age 45. The report also found there were 343 fewer veterans who died from suicide in 2020 than in 2019, and 2020 had the lowest number of Veteran suicide since 2006.
Illinois initiative educates communities about the risk of suicide and how to prevent it.
A organization in Tuscola is working to decrease these numbers even more. 217 Vets was created after a gym owner saw a need for a safe space for veterans in the area.
"It's not like the traditional therapy where we sit around and talk about our trauma, if you need to, by all means we will do it, but it's just hangout with other veterans and kind of let loose," said Gunnar Edwards, President.
Edwards told WAND News he started the group to help veterans deal with the challenges of life after service. He said the transition can lead to challenges such as unemployment, PTSD/depression, drug/alcohol abuse and an unstable family life. He shared the struggled he faced after returning home from Afghanistan with alcohol and depression.
"The first 6 months are the hardest when you get out," said Edwards. "That's when someone is most likely going to kill themselves, it's most likely going to be in those first 6 months. So, we want to be a place ready to go for veterans in the local area."
The organization has a strong focus on the brother and sisterhood the military created. Jon Titus, Treasure, said while everyone has a family and friends on the civilian side, nothing comes close to the bond made while serving.
"When we get out it's we feel lost and we almost have to find ourselves over again," he shared. "It's a transitional period and it's really difficult to discover all over again who are, so this group really helps you with that."
217 Vets teams up with The Central Illinois Veterans Commission.
217 Vets' mission is to work together to lower the risk of suicide among Veterans by re-instilling the relationships many may be missing. The group meets everyone Wednesday at 7 p.m. at its lodge in Tuscola on West Sale Street in downtown.
"We have had people tell us straight up, hey you guys saved my life. That's the whole reason we have done it," said Edwards.
Titus and Edwards told WAND News they've had people reach out of them in Texas about how to get the organization or something like it down there. The group will have its first outing on Oct. 22 for Axe throwing in Champaign. There will also be an open house on Oct. 1 in downtown Tuscola from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. people are welcome to stop by. 217 Vets is located at 123 W. Sale Street, Tuscola. To learn more click here.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
