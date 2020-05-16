BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WAND) – The Fourth of July fireworks show in Blue Mound will go on, according to an organizer of the event.
“We’re scheduled to have fireworks on July 3rd, and if everything works, we are going to expand it to July 3rd and 4th,” Jeffrey Foulks, owner of Foulks Auction Service, and organizer of the event, said.
Foulks said he is continuing the event to take a stance against the Governor’s stay at home order, and to show his love for the country.
“I am proud to be American,” Foulks said. “I love my country. We cannot afford to let this happen. We need to teach our kids to love God, and country. They need to know the pledge of allegiance and they need to bless the freedoms we have.”
Several businesses have donated in an effort to keep the show scheduled in 2020, Foulks said. The Blue Mound small business owner said he does not believe health officials, or Governor JB Pritzker, when they talk about COVID-19 death rates.
“If you look at the death rate per day over a time period, from last year, more people are not dying on this day that did last year,” Foulks said. “More people did not die yesterday than they did a year ago. There are statistics. This is all being made up. This is becoming political.”
Foulks said he is not concerned about a large gathering of people coming together in a small space to watch the fireworks. He is encouraging anyone who may be sick to stay home.
“I spent the last 30 – 40 days down in Missouri enjoying Freedom,” he said. “That is exactly what it’s been. I have been down there. I have sat in restaurants. I ate. I had people fill my glasses. I am health. I survived two open heart surgeries. I am not afraid.”
The Village of Blue Mound has not commented on Foulks plan to move forward with the celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.