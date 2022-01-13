CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - OSF HealthCare announced all OSF PRO emergency ground transportation services in Champaign and Vermilion counties will transition to Advanced Medical Tranport (AMT), starting Monday.
OSF PRO is the OSF HealthCare emergency transport service in both of those counties. The company said all OSF PRO assets will be donated to AMT, which plans to operate under the name AMT East.
The parent company, Advanced Medical Transport Inc., is a nonprofit organization and was founded in 1991. It's the premier provider of emergency and scheduled ambulance services in central and western Illinois, along with part of Iowa.
In the agreement, AMT said it will make a significant capital investment to standardize vehicles and equipment, consistent with AMT's central Illinois operations. AMT offered employment to current OSF PRO employees and recognized years of service with OSF PRO.
“We have been overwhelmed by the support shown by the OSF PRO Mission Partners as they transition to become members of Team AMT, and we are welcoming new healthcare professionals to the team,” said AMT Vice President of Business Development Todd Baker, “Our skilled and compassionate caregivers are our greatest asset in providing healthcare and community care.”
Patients will not see any change in care or emergency response, OSF said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.