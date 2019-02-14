ILLINOIS (WAND) – The minimum wage in an Illinois health care system is about to increase again.
OSF HealthCare says it will move the minimum hourly rate from $10 to $12 starting on Feb. 24. About 1,142 workers (more 5 percent of the OSF workforce) are expected to be impacted.
“We raised our minimum wage to $10 an hour in 2015 and are raising it again because it’s the right thing to do,” said Sister Judith Ann Duvall, O.S.F., Major Superior and OSF HealthCare Board Chairperson. “Our Sisters deeply value our Mission Partners and the wonderful service they bring to our Sacred Ministry”.
The pay change will affect food service, housekeeping, guest service and gift shop workers in the OSF system, including at locations in Danville, Urbana and Peoria. OSF Ministry leaders expect it to have a $1.5 million business impact.
“At OSF HealthCare, we believe our Mission Partners are called here, and we want to ensure that they are well cared for,” said Bob Sehring, OSF HealthCare CEO. “Additionally, by increasing the minimum wage, we will be able to attract and retain new Mission Partners in support of our Mission to serve with the greatest care and love.”
Illinois lawmakers are considering raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour over a period of six years. It currently sits at $8.25 in the state, and the federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.