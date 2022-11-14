CHICAGO (WAND) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority announced that nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance was provided during the Illinois Rental Payment Program Round 2 (ILRPP2). This funding was provided by Congress to the state of Illinois and was distributed to 137, 372 households since 2020.
“Since day one of my administration, I’ve made it clear that housing is not a privilege —it’s a right,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “That’s why when COVID-19 brought upon devastating economic impacts in our most vulnerable communities, we created the Illinois Rental Payment Program so that no Illinois family had to choose between making rent or putting food on the table. Today, I am proud to announce that round two of that very program dispersed more nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance — keeping a roof over the head of over 137,000 households. This is the kind of program that changes lives — and it’s the kind of work that we will continue to do.”
The economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic affected many Illinois households and their ability to pay their full monthly housing costs.
“A family’s quality of life and a community’s stability, begins with the right to housing. Illinois made it a priority to help families struggling to hold on to this right during a housing crisis made worse by the pandemic,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “This program was a difference maker, swiftly providing resources throughout the state at a critical time to those who needed it the most. Illinois is proud to continue doing the work that puts people first.”
Over 64,000 applications were submitted for ILRPP2 funding from renters and landlords in 97 of Illinois' 102 counties. According to the announcement released by IHDA, approximately 54% of the 27,279 approved applications assisted households who had a member who had been unemployed for more than 90 days.
While ILRPP2 applications have closed, assistance for those facing immediate eviction is still available through the Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP). Program information can be found at www.illinoishousinghelp.org/cbrap.
“The state of Illinois continues to be a leader in administering this critical emergency assistance to our renters and landlords impacted by the pandemic,” said State Representative Lindsey LaPointe (D-Chicago). “If you are served with an eviction notice, do not hesitate and apply today to see if you are eligible for the help you need to stay in your home and community.”
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.