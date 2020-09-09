ILLINOIS (WAND) - A Congressman representing Illinois announced over $2.4 million in block grants to support housing needs during the pandemic.
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (IL-18) said $2,466,689 will go to Springfield, Peoria, Bloomington and Normal as Community Development Block Grants (CDBG). LaHood said the funds will bring "critical support" for people looking to regain stability and housing for middle and low-income families in need.
"With this funding communities across Illinois’ 18th Congressional District will be able to provide and support affordable housing for those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," LaHood said. "I applaud Secretary Ben Carson and the Trump Administration for their efforts to support our communities and I’ll continue to work with them and my colleagues to help lift folks out of poverty and provide stability to those that need it most.”
Bloomington is receiving $546,029, Normal is getting $335,359, Peoria will claim $808,791, and Springfield will take in $776,510.
These grants are awarded to American communities to address needs such as infrastructure, economic development projects, public facilities installation, community centers, housing rehabilitation, homeowner assistance and other items.
