PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating after they said porch pirates stole two bicycles from the front of a Pana house.
The crime happened at 7;25 a.m. on May 29. Police said a blue Huffy mountain bike and a pink Huffy mountain bike were taken.
Police are seeking assistance in identifying the suspects. Anyone who has information should send a Facebook message to the Pana Police Department or call them at (217)562-2141.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
