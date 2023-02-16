DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) On Thursday, Decatur Public Schools celebrated the 56th anniversary of Parsons Elementary School.
However, not many know the man or history behind the name.
"I noticed as I was petitioning around Decatur, that a lot of African Americans did say to me that they didn't know who he was. Or why the school was named Parsons," said Bobbi Parsons, great-niece to Judge James B. Parsons.
James Parsons is the man behind it all. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri and raised in Decatur, Illinois. Bobbi thinks back to the memories she shared with her great-uncle.
"When I was growing up, we stayed on Lincoln Street. He would come over all the time," said Bobbi.
Parsons graduated from Stephen Decatur High in 1929. He was the only African American in his class. As a product of DPS, they continue to keep his name alive in the district.
"In honor of Judge Parsons. He was an upstanding citizen in our community. He came from Decatur Public Schools, Millikin University," said Holly Kitson, Principal of Parsons Elementary.
Parsons furthered his education with degrees from several universities. Including Millikin, University of Washington, and University of Chicago. In Chicago, Parsons earned his doctorate in 1949.
For some time, Parsons was an instructor at Lincoln University. There he taught music and political science. Parsons even volunteered in the U.S. Navy during World War 2. His accomplishments continued, reaching even a bigger milestone.
"He was the first African American District U.S. Judge," said Bobbi.
Parsons was appointed by President John F. Kennedy himself in 1961. He became the first African American U.S. District Judge.
"One legacy is the name that is on the school. Parsons school," said Bobbi.
Parsons Elementary School now stands on 3591 North Macarthur Road, named in his honor for 56 years.
"We are celebrating the history of Judge Parsons and the history of the school. A lot of our students don't know a lot about who we're named after, so this event is part of that," said Kitson.
If you're interested in learning more about Judge James B. Parsons, visit here. You can also visit the Decatur Public Library for more information.
