DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Party Warehouse in Decatur will shut down soon after the start of 2022, according to owner Diane Little.
She told WAND News February will see the end of the business, which had been up for sale in a four-year period. Little had a couple interested in buying the business recently and said she was heartbroken when they decided against it.
Party Warehouse has party supplies, tableware, balloons and decorations. Little said she's hopeful someone can take over balloon sales outside of Party Warehouse when closing day comes.
For now, merchandise discounts are offered starting at 10 percent. Items available now include holiday festivity products and year-round party supplies. Supplies for 2022 graduates are expected to be available until Party Warehouse closes.
Little first came to Party Warehouse in November 1994, which was months after it first opened in April of that year. She said she purchased the business in 2011.
After the difficult decision to close, Little said she plans to go into retirement.
