SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - As parents struggle to find baby formula, WAND News is working to find solutions for families.
"If they take some of the standard formulas, they can switch to one of the store brands, so that is fine. Now if they are on a formula for allergies, they may need to talk to their doctor," Dr. Virginia Dolan, a pediatrician with Memorial Health, told WAND News.
If parents simply cannot find any brand of formula, Dolan said its important to not water down your baby's bottle.
"We're all tempted to make it last a little longer by watering it down. But that's a very dangerous thing to do. It can cause infants to need to be hospitalized or even pass away," Dolan explained.
Dolan said homemade formulas can also be very dangerous for babies.
"It's more difficult than you would think to get the right balance of minerals and water. And if its not right, it can be a dangerous situation for an infant," Dolan added.
But there is good news. Resources like milk banks are offering donated breast milk for new babies in those crucial weeks of life.
"People can possibly order from the milk bank, they can buy it outright. Sometimes insurance companies will cover it, especially if you have a baby with a health condition," Sara Jewett, a registered nurse serving the Sangamon County Health Department's Better Birth Outcomes Program, told WAND News.
The Sangamon County Milk Depot takes breast milk donations from moms approved through the Indiana Milk Bank. In Springfield, the depot has seen a recent spike in donations.
"I've noticed just in the past few months we've had a few donors bring in quite a bit of milk. If you're having an oversupply or if you're getting to the end of your breastfeeding journey, and you have some extra supply in the freezer, we would love to help you out," Jewett explained.
Dolan said if your baby is over six months old, you can temporarily give them whole cow's milk. She suggested parents call their pediatrician if they completely run out of formula.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.