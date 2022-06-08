PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A Peoria man was killed in a recent industrial accident at the Mapleton Caterpillar foundry.
According to investigators, 39-year-old Steven Dierkes accidentally fell into a crucible when he was working near it. He was instantly killed.
The Peoria County coroner's office, along with the Peoria County Sheriff's Office and OSHA, are investigating. There is no foul play suspected, per NBC affiliate WEEK.
Authorities were called to the foundry at about 9:54 a.m. on Thursday, June 2. It is located at 8826 U.S. 24.
Caterpillar released the following statement:
"We are deeply saddened by the death of an employee who was involved in a serious incident at our Mapleton, Illinois, facility on June 2. Our thoughts are with this employee’s family, friends and colleagues. The safety of our employees, contractors and visitors is our top priority."
A local contractor lost his life at the same foundry in December 2021. In an initial OSHA investigation, Scott W. Adams, 50, of East Peoria is believed to have stepped off a ladder before falling from a significant height through a hole in the floor.
