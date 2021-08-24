PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Peoria had bond set Tuesday at $1.5 million.
Joshua McGee, 35, was charged Tuesday by prosecutors with two first-degree murder counts in connection to the shooting of 37-year-old Ashley Tankersley. The alleged crime happened in the area of Philander Chase Route and Route 150 in Peoria County, NBC affiliate WEEK reports.
A coroner's report said Tankersley was instantly killed by multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso. Her body was discovered in a ditch early on Sunday.
McGee was taken into custody Sunday afternoon, following a standoff that lasted 2 1/2 hours at Rail Splitter Rest Stop, located on southbound I-55 near Sherman.
McGee was first in court Tuesday via video conference. A judge found probable cause to hold McGee on charges and appointed a public defender for him.
McGee would have to pay 10 percent of the bond amount ($150,000) to be released from custody. He will next appear in court on Sept. 23.
