SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - PNC Bank said a person who visited all five Springfield locations tested positive for COVID-19, leading to a shutdown of all city branches.
The person recently entered each branch, and the bank said it closed each location to "thoroughly sanitize and clean them" based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Employees and business partners from each location have been told to stay home for at least the next 14 days.
On Wednesday, only the drive-thru of the branch at 19th Street and Sangamon Avenue is open because of staffing constraints. PNC said it's working to set up temporary staff to allow re-opening of other area branches "in the coming days".
"In the meantime, we encourage our Springfield customers to visit any one of the 18 available PNC ATMs in the local area," a PNC statement said. "Our customers also can access their accounts using mobile, online or banking services, which are available 24/7."
Spokesperson Saul R. Boscan apologized in the statement for any inconvenience the closures may have caused and thanked customers for their flexibility and patience.