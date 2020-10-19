(WAND) - According to Petco, pet adoptions are up more than 30% in 2020.
The company wants to make sure families with new furry friends know how to properly train new pets.
Petco is now offering online training classes. Darris Cooper, the national dog training manager at Petco, said the business wants to focus on positive reinforcement.
"In our classes we introduce pet parents to the concept of what truly positive reinforcement is, but also to different behaviors from the basic cues of going into certain positions from the (sitting) down, the stands, to going into a crate," Cooper said.
In its dedication to enforce positive training habits, Petco has removed all shock collars from stores.
For more information on the company's virtual training programs, visit Petco.com.
