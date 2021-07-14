CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND)- Pritzker to lift eviction moratorium beginning in August.
On July 23, Pritzker will issue an Executive Order allowing eviction filings against covered persons to begin on August 1.
The current prohibition on enforcement of eviction orders entered against covered persons will remain until August 31.
After August 31, the prohibition will be lifted.
Continuing the State's gradual phaseout of the pandemic eviction moratorium, Pritzker is encouraging renters and landlords to apply for $500 million in existing aid and announced an additional round of assistance will be open this fall.
Illinois renters still struggling to pay their rent can apply for assistance from the Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) until 11:59 p.m. this Sunday, July 18.
Applications can be completed at: ILRPP.IHDA.org.
"Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois implemented one of the largest emergency housing assistance programs in the nation – and as a result, tens of thousands of Illinois families have been able to access housing assistance so far," said Governor JB Pritzker. "These resources have made a life-changing difference for these families, as the eviction moratorium comes to a close, we want to make sure that every eligible Illinoisan applies for this help. This year, Illinois quadrupled the relief that was available last year and were there for our residents when it mattered most. I'm pleased that we'll be offering additional rounds of this critical funding to keep people in their homes."
The Governor's Office has been in close communication with members of the Illinois Supreme Court's COVID-19 Task Force to ensure an orderly phase out of the eviction moratorium.
Through a coordinated approach, we hope to relieve the potential pressure on the court system while also ensuring that tenants and landlords have every opportunity to benefit from the State's rental assistance programs.
"Households who are behind on their rent or at risk of eviction shouldn't wait to get help," Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) Executive Director Kristin Faust said. "IHDA staff is working to award these funds as quickly as possible to households in need. Funding is still available, and if you are struggling to make your rent, I urge you to apply for your share of support before the program closes on July 18."
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Pritzker announced a statewide eviction moratorium for tenants while launching emergency assistance programs that included extensive relief for renters and landlords. These efforts helped avoid a wave of evictions that would have overwhelmed shelters and created a threat to public safety.
According to IHDA, to date they have received nearly 81,000 completed ILRPP applications from renters and landlords in 100 of Illinois' 102 counties requesting over $774 million in rental assistance.
IHDA has approved 15,700 applications and paid out $129 million to 14,150 households affected by the pandemic.
Approximately 72% of the approved applications to date have assisted households who have been unemployed for more than 90 days, and 67% of approvals have assisted extremely-low-income households to keep vulnerable tenants in their homes while they regain financial solvency.
The program has provided an average of $9,121 per household, covering up to 12 months of back due rent and up to three months of future rent. IHDA is continuing to review applications as quickly as possible and is prioritizing requests from tenants who are unemployed and those with very-low household incomes.
