PHOENIX (WAND) – A Phoenix officer originally from central Illinois has died.
Phoenix police say Officer Blake Newman was off duty when he was killed. The 25-year-old lost control of his motorcycle while he was riding in Glendale.
Newman is originally from Clinton Illinois.
Glendale police say his motorcycle hit a curb near 95th Avenue and Maryland Avenue and he lost control of his bike.
Phoenix PD are working on arrangements with the family who live in Clinton.
Police in Phoenix shared their condolences on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of Officer Blake Newman. The 25-year-old was off-duty last night when he lost control of his motorcycle while riding in Glendale. Rest in peace Officer Newman. pic.twitter.com/6Aks08PtvB— Phoenix Police Department (@phoenixpolice) December 17, 2019
The Clinton Police Department also posted on social media.