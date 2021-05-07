(WAND) - A massive piece of a Chinese rocket is set to tumble down into Earth and crash over the weekend, but officials aren't quite sure of where.
The object of concern is a section of China's Long March 5B rocket, which is 98 feet long and weighs 20 tons. On Friday, it's moving through space in an uncontrolled orbit at a speed of 18,000 miles per hour, according to NBC News.
The rocket took off in April while carrying a piece of China's new space station.
Experts are more concerned about this particular object because there is a lack of control, meaning they can't be sure of where it will come down. A tiny chance exists that the debris could hit New York, Los Angeles, Rio de Janeiro, the capital of Abuja in Nigeria or Beijing. The highest likelihood is it will end up in the ocean or wilderness.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the rocket section would burn up when it re-enters the atmosphere, calling its descent "common international practice." The state-un Global Times in China said the object is likely to splash into the ocean.
The Aerospace Corporation in California says the chances of an ocean landing are at about 75 percent. The organization believes 60 to 80 percent of the remnant has as good chance of burning up, but the rest will end up on the ground or in water.
The debris is tracked by the U.S. Space Command, which also looks at 27,000 other pieces of space junk. There are no plans by the U.S. to shoot it down.
