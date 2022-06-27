DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois organizations are working to expand abortion access across the Midwest.
Illinois is one of the only states in the Midwest with no plans to restrict abortion access. This means women could start crossing state lines into Illinois to get abortions.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says expects to see 10,000- 20,000 out-of-state women utilize the state's lax abortion laws.
"We're going to have a special session shortly to look at how we can expand capacity in our state," Pritzker said. "For example, we need more health care workers and we can extend the ability to perform these procedures to advanced nurse practitioners, as has been done in other states."
Additionally, pro-abortion organizations are expanding their services to fill the hole left by restrictions throughout the Midwest.
Planned Parenthood has 17 centers across the state. It is working with other Planned Parenthood locations to make sure women from bordering states can receive the access they need.
Planned Parenthood of Illinois has three centers near state borders. The one in Flossmoor, IL can serve Indiana. The center in Waukegan, IL is accessible to women from Wisconsin. The center in Fairview Heights is less than 20 miles from the Missouri border.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.