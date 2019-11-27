DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater has announced the first confirmed act to perform in 2020.
Platinum Rock Legends will perform Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
The group performed at the amphitheater this year as well.
Platinum Rock Legends is described as, "the Avengers of tribute bands," by Rolling Stone magazine.
Impersonations in the group include Steve Perry of Journey, Freddie Mercury of Queen, Billy Idol, Bon Jovi, Brett Michaels of Poison, Kid Rock, Twisted Sister, Van Halen, Cheap Trick, and more.