DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A 16-year-old was shot walking on the sidewalk of E. Garfield in Decatur.
According to police at approximately 11:25 p.m., Wednesday evening, a 16-year-old boy was walking in the 300 block of E. Garfield when he reported hearing gun shots before being struck in the extremities.
Police recovered shell casings from the area, and report at least two occupied residences were struck by gunfire as well.
No other injuries have been reported.
Police said they have not made any arrests, and have no suspects at this time.
This is a developing story and WAND will continue to update it with the latest information.
