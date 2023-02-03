DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said a person has life-threatening injuries after the they were shot.
According to police, on Thursday at 11:29 p.m. officers responded to 1325 N. 22nd Street, 22nd Discount Liquor, in reference to a 38-year-old who had been shot.
Police said the 38-year-old was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The victim is from Decatur.
Detectives processed the scene and interviewed witnesses. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Decatur Police's Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2743 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.