LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND)- A man was arrested for first degree murder in Lincoln after police respond to reports of shots fired.
According to police, on September 23, shortly after 9:00 p.m., law enforcement officers were dispatched to the 900 block of 1850TH Street in rural Lincoln regarding a shooting.
Police say, units from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln Police Department arrived on the scene and secured the residence and the firearm used in the incident.
The victim of the shooting was taken to Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital and a short time later was pronounced deceased.
The suspect in the shooting was identified as Lewis Colegrove III, 48.
Colegrove was taken into custody and was later booked in the Logan County Jail for first degree murder.
The Sheriff’s Office’s continues to investigate this incident.
Colegrove is presumed innocent of any charges until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.