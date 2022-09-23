DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police arrested 1 of 2 men wanted in connection to the shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland.
According to Decatur Police Kyle Escoe was located and arrested on the outstanding warrant in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday by the Chicago Police Department.
He is currently being held at a Chicago Police Department facility.
Community comes together to pray for violence to stop.
Escoe is 1 of 2 men wanted in connection to the shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland. The shooting happened in August on N. Oakland Avenue.
Omari C. Walker is still wanted for first degree murder.
Decatur Police also arrested Dionte A. Robinson for first degree murder in connection to the 24-year-old's death.
