SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Police announced it made an arrest in the Regions Bank robbery.
On Friday, Dillon T. Rensner, 22, of Effingham, was taken into custody in reference to the Regions Bank robbery that happened on Wednesday.
>>> Springfield Police response to armed robbery at bank.
Following the robbery Springfield Police Detectives said they received tips from community members which led to the identification of Rensner as a possible suspect.
Detectives learned that Rensner was in Terre Haute, Indiana through the use of Flock license plate readers and the assistance of the Illinois State Police Statewide Terrorism Intelligence Center (STIC).
Springfield Police Detectives responded to Terre Haute and along with representatives from the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, Terre Haute Police Department, Indiana State Police, and the FBI located and took Rensner into custody without incident.
Police said the success of this investigation was the result of community assistance, use of the Flock LPR technology, and a multi-agency collaborative effort to locate and arrest Rensner.
Police first report a masked suspect entered the bank with a handgun demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of money.
At this time Rensner is in custody at the Macon County Jail and the ongoing investigation will be handled by the FBI.
