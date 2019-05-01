DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who police say threatened a store worker with a BB gun is behind bars in Macon County.
Officers say Troy L. Harper, 35, went into DMH Thrift Shop (553 W. Wood St.) after 2 p.m. Monday with a hooded sweatshirt pulled over part of his face. After waiting for store workers to move to different parts of the store, police say he approached a volunteer employee and pointed the rifle-style BB gun at her chest.
He’s accused of demanding all the money in the register. Police say the volunteer told him she didn’t have the authority to open the register, but Harper kept demanding money.
Sworn statements say a customer approached Harper from behind and announced to the store that the gun was fake. She and Harper struggled for control of the gun before police say he wrestled it free and “viciously” hit her in the nose with the butt end of the BB rifle.
The customer had broken cartilage in her nose after the suspect hit her with the gun, police say. A cut near the bridge of her nose was glued shut at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.
Police say the crime could be seen happening on the store’s surveillance cameras.
Harper is accused of running from the scene of the robbery and throwing away the sweatshirt, t-shirt and BB rifle as he ran. Officers say he ignored a command from an officer to stop before they arrested him at about 2:40 p.m. Monday.
The suspect faces one aggravated robbery charge, two counts of aggravated battery and another count of resisting/obstructing a peace officer. Police say he was on parole at the time of the crime and faces a violation of parole charge as a result.
Harper’s bond is set at $100,000 in Macon County. Police say he has several past convictions for theft and burglary on his record.