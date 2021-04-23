SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Springfield said they found a car passenger with a gun on Friday.
This happened at 9th Street and Grand Avenue after police received a call about a person having a gun in a car. Officers responded and recovered the handgun with no issues.
Two people were detained after the traffic stop.
Traffic in the area was briefly shut down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.