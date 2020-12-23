DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A car vs. train crash in Decatur briefly shut down traffic Wednesday night.
Officers said the crash happened in the 1900 block of N. Monroe St. The train had stopped and was blocking off traffic on tracks west of U.S. 51.
The train had just started moving at 9:45 p.m. Tracks are now clear and police have cleared the scene.
There were no injuries.
WAND News is working to learn more and will update this story as details become available.
